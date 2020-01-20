'Kremlin expects Putin to discuss Issachar case on Israel trip'

A Russian official said Monday the Kremlin expects President Vladimir Putin to discuss the case of an Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges when he visits Jerusalem later this week.
Naama Issachar, 26, is currently serving a 7.5-year sentence for possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana while on a layover in Moscow as she returned to Israel from India last April.
Putin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a pardon for Issachar would be unlikely to be announced in advance, but that he knew that this was a high-profile topic in Israel, the TASS news agency said.
