'Kremlin expects Putin to discuss Issachar case on Israel trip'

A Russian official said Monday the Kremlin expects President Vladimir Putin to discuss the case of an Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges when he visits Jerusalem later this week.

Naama Issachar, 26, is currently serving a 7.5-year sentence for possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana while on a layover in Moscow as she returned to Israel from India last April.

