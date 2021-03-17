Ashkenazi: Israel will never forget Russia's role in fighting Nazis

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi reaffirmed Israel's appreciation of Russia for the country's part in fighting Nazi Germany during World War II, and for freeing countless Jews from Nazi extermination camps in Europe.

“The Jewish people will never forget Russia’s role in its war against the Nazis, and in liberating Europe and the extermination camps," Ashkenazi said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ( Photo: AFP / Russian Foreign Ministry )

The two have met on an official visit of Ashkenazi to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow and participate in an unveiling ceremony for a Holocaust Memorial at the Israeli Embassy in Moscow.

Ashkenazi further addressed the changing tides in the Middle East, referring to Israel’s recent normalization agreements with four Arab states, stressing Russia’s importance in maintaining stability in the region.

Ashkenazi and his entourage meeting with Lavrov and other Russian foreign ministry officials ( Photo: AFP / Russian Foreign Ministry )

He stipulated that the Abraham Accords do not pose an obstacle to peace with Israel’s neighboring Palestinians and urged them to return to the negotiation table with no preconditions.

Moreover, the former military chief thanked President Vladimir Putin’s support for Israel’s security concerns and called to tighten the cooperation between the two countries.