Liberman: 'Blue & White cooked up deal with Orthodox parties'

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman took to Facebook early on Monday to lash out at what he said was a coalition deal in the making between the centrist Blue & White alliance and the Ultra-Orthodox parties.

Liberman hinted that the "elegies" for Israel's besieged caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Orthodox lawmakers on the day of the Parliament dissolution were a sign of upcoming change on the right-wing political landscape.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Exchanges of praise between the Blue & White and the Orthodox parties, according to Liberman, were another sign of an under-the-radar deal to form a coalition after the next election.

"This is the very party that promised its backers a secular unity government working against religious coercion," Liberman jabbed at Blue & White.

The right-wing religious parties have been traditional allies of Likud, the party led by Netanyahu, throwing their weight behind Israel's veteran prime minister for years.

Their alliance, however, was what eventually prompted Avigdor Liberman to break out with Netanyahu in the wake of the spring elections, with compulsory military service for religious Israelis as the key point of contention.