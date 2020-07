An aide to the head of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, was detained by the authorities on Tuesday and charged with state treason, Roscosmos said in a statement.

An aide to the head of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, was detained by the authorities on Tuesday and charged with state treason, Roscosmos said in a statement.

An aide to the head of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, was detained by the authorities on Tuesday and charged with state treason, Roscosmos said in a statement.