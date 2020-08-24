Edelstein speaks to UAE counterpart, agree on health cooperation

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke on Monday to his Emirati counterpart, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais with both agreeing on “initial and immediate cooperation between Israel and the UAE regarding health."

“The conversation was held in good spirits with the goal of advancing cooperation between the countries," a statement said.

