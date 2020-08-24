Edelstein speaks to UAE counterpart, agree on health cooperation

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke on Monday to his Emirati counterpart, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais with both agreeing on “initial and immediate cooperation between Israel and the UAE regarding health."
“The conversation was held in good spirits with the goal of advancing cooperation between the countries," a statement said.
“The ministers agreed that the conversation was ‘excellent for both countries,’ and agreed to appoint a representative responsible for relations between the two countries, specifically regarding the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the countries will set up delegations of businesspeople from both countries in order to begin joint business ventures,” the statement added.
Both officials also said their countries will work to create a student exchange program once the pandemic is in decline.