Top Dem urges Biden press both sides to end Gaza fighting

Rep. Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee, on Sunday joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, in calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to step up pressure on both sides to end the current fighting in Israel and Gaza and for peace talks to resume.
"I think the administration needs to push harder on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to stop the violence, bring about a ceasefire, end these hostilities, and get back to a process of trying to resolve this long-standing conflict," Schiff, a California Democrat, told CBS's Face the Nation program.