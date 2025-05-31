Israel tells PA Saudi minister cannot visit Ramallah

A delegation of Arab foreign ministers scheduled a visit to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as part of the efforts by Saudi Arabia to promote international recognition of a Palestinian State 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Palestinian State
Mahmoud Abbas
Israel informed Palestinian Authority (PA)Deputy Chairman Hussein al-Sheikh that it would not allow a delegation of Arab foreign ministers, including Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to visit the PA and meet with President Mahmoud Abbas, Ynet has learned. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Sunday.
According to a report on CNN, the visit was part of an effort by Saudi Arabia to secure international recognition of a Palestinian state after Riyadh was frustrated over Israel's refusal to end the war. Saudi Arabia, along with France, has been leading the initiative to convene an international committee at the UN in New York next month
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו והנסיך פייסל בן פרחאן אל סעודבנימין נתניהו והנסיך פייסל בן פרחאן אל סעוד
Faisal bin Farhan, Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo:Kevin Lamarque, Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters)
"The Palestinian Authority, which to this day refuses to condemn the October 7 massacre, intended to host a defiant meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah to discuss the establishment of a Palestinian state," a diplomatic source said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"Such a state would certainly become a terrorist state in the heart of Israel. Israel will not cooperate with moves designed to harm it and its security. The Palestinian Authority must stop violating its agreements with Israel on all levels."
2 View gallery
חוסיין א-שייח ואבו מאזןחוסיין א-שייח ואבו מאזן
Hussein al-Sheikh with President Mahmoud Abbas
The planned visit by the Saudi minister would require passage into the West Bank, through the Allenby Border Crossing from Jordan, which is under Israeli control. CNN said an Israeli official confirmed to the network that the government was informed of the planned visit but would block it.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""