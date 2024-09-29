New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar rejoins government amid war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar is set to rejoin the government as a minister without portfolio, marking his second return to the government during the ongoing war.

He will also be included in the inner circle of war consultations and serve as a member of the Security Cabinet.

Sa’ar’s return to government comes after years of tension between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Once a close ally and a senior figure in the prime minister's ruling Likud party, Sa’ar broke away from Likud in 2020 to form the New Hope Party, citing deep disagreements with Netanyahu’s leadership and policies.

Sa’ar had previously held key roles under Netanyahu’s leadership, including serving as minister of education and the interior. However, his defection was seen as a direct challenge to Netanyahu, as Sa’ar became one of his most vocal critics, positioning himself as an alternative leader on the right.

In the early days of the war, Sa'ar joined an emergency unity government with Netanyahu under the National Unity alliance with former IDF chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, taking part in the War Cabinet .

Sa'ar, Gantz and Eisenkot resigned from the Cabinet in June, citing their inability to influence key decision-making processes.

While Sa’ar was recently offered the role of defense minister, he declined the position last week amid the current escalation in the war with Hezbollah. Although the defense portfolio remains off the table for now, the possibility has not been completely ruled out. Sa’ar has not yet rejoined the Likud party, though political analysts suggest this could happen in the future.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally of Netanyahu, reportedly brokered the negotiations between the two leaders. Levin has previously worked with Ze’ev Elkin, a member of Sa’ar’s party, in coalition talks.

Political sources speculate that once the security situation in northern Israel stabilizes, Netanyahu and Sa’ar will broaden their agreement, building on previous negotiations. However, any such development will likely take time.

“Gideon Sa’ar has accepted my request to return to the government,” Netanyahu said in a statement Sunday evening. "When the war broke out, I acted swiftly to form the broadest, most stable government possible. I greatly appreciated the participation of Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar, and I regretted their departure. For this reason, I welcome Sa’ar’s decision to rejoin us. This move strengthens our unity at home and against our enemies.”

Netanyahu praised Sa’ar’s contributions during previous Security Cabinet discussions, highlighting his "broad perspective" and "creative solutions to complex problems." While acknowledging their past political disagreements, Netanyahu stressed that since the war’s outbreak on October 7, both have put their differences aside. “We will work together, side by side, and I plan to rely on him in the key forums managing the war,” Netanyahu added.

In his own statement, Sa’ar expressed regret over his resignation from the government in March, despite his support for the war’s objectives. He explained that he had felt unable to make a meaningful impact as a member of the War Cabinet at that time. "When I resigned, I criticized what I saw as stagnation. It’s clear that an active, assertive approach, from Beirut to Hodeidah, is necessary – something I have always advocated for," Sa’ar said.

"At Netanyahu’s request, I have decided to rejoin the government and bring my experience and capabilities to the decision-making table. It’s the patriotic and right thing to do. I am joining the government without a coalition agreement, but with a clear vision and a strong sense of duty to serve our people. While my relationship with the prime minister has seen both close cooperation and political rifts over the years, we have worked together without animosity during this government."

Sa’ar emphasized that his decision to return to the government stemmed from the divergence between his views on the war and those of many opposition members. “Given the current situation, I concluded that remaining in the opposition would be unproductive. This is a time when I must contribute directly to decision-making,” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed Sa’ar’s return, saying, “The people of Israel need unity now more than ever to achieve total victory. I commend MK Gideon Sa’ar and his party for joining the coalition. Together, with unity and combined efforts, we will win, God willing.”

There has been speculation that one motivation for Sa’ar’s return to the government is to limit the influence of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir within the Cabinet and stabilize the coalition. Political insiders believe Netanyahu sees Sa’ar’s inclusion as a way to both strengthen the government and weaken Ben-Gvir’s influence.

Nevertheless, Ben-Gvir also welcomed Sa’ar’s return. “I congratulate my friend, MK Gideon Sa’ar, on joining the coalition and the government. This is the right and responsible move at this time. His extensive experience will be a valuable asset in ensuring our victory and achieving our goals. Welcome back, Gideon,” Ben-Gvir said.

Reports of negotiations to bring Sa’ar back into the government first surfaced earlier this month. According to sources familiar with the talks, Netanyahu had been preparing to dismiss Gallant and offer the defense portfolio to Sa’ar during the war. This was not the first time Netanyahu had considered removing Gallant from his position.

Following public and political backlash, and amid the escalating security situation, Sa’ar announced last week that he had informed Netanyahu of his decision to decline the defense minister role in light of recent developments in the war with Hezbollah. In doing so, Sa’ar confirmed for the first time that the offer had been made, despite repeated denials from Netanyahu’s office.

Political analysts suggest that Sa’ar decided to forgo the defense position after realizing that Netanyahu would struggle to replace Gallant amid the ongoing conflict. Sources close to the negotiations say Sa’ar was unwilling to enter a prolonged period of uncertainty, during which his role as either an opposition leader or a government minister would remain unclear. One source indicated that Sa’ar felt the momentum to replace Gallant had been lost, and leaks about the secret negotiations had diminished the chances of the move succeeding.