2 Palestinians hurt in retaliatory IDF strikes in Gaza

Two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were lightly wounded in IDF strikes carried out in response to the firing of two rockets at the southern city of Ashkelon late Friday.

The IDF said Israeli aircraft struck several sites in the Strip early Saturday, including rocket manufacturing facility and training and military posts belonging to Hamas, a terror group that controls the coastal enclave.

IDF attacks in Gaza following rocket fire on Ashkelon ( Photo: AFP )

"IDF attacks will not break the will of the Palestinian people, but will strengthen their willfulness to hold on to their rights," said a spokesperson for Hamas.

The rockets fired on Friday were aimed at the coastal city, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. No Palestinian group in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm.

Volleys of missiles from the Iron Dome defense system illuminated the sky in northern Gaza Strip as they exploded trying to hit the incoming rockets.

Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, but they have largely been subdued in recent months due to the raging coronavirus outbreak in both territories.

Hamas which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars with Israel and countless rounds of smaller skirmishes, maintains an unofficial cease-fire with Israel.