Trump announces ‘Peace Council’ to oversee Gaza administration

U.S. President Donald Trump announced overnight Thursday the establishment of a “Peace Council” to oversee the administration of the Gaza Strip, a day after his envoy said the United States was moving to the second phase of its plan for Gaza’s future and an end to the war.
“It is my great honor to announce that the ‘Peace Council’ has been formed,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “The members will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the greatest and most prestigious council ever assembled, at any time, any place.”
The announcement came as part of what Washington has described as a transition to Phase Two of Trump’s Gaza plan, as the body of the last Israeli hostage, Ran Gvili, has yet to be returned by Hamas.
A day earlier, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said that, on behalf of the president, the United States was formally launching Phase Two of the administration’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict.
According to Witkoff, the new phase moves from a ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction, and includes the establishment of a transitional Palestinian technocratic administration in Gaza known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.
He said Phase Two also marks the start of full demilitarization and reconstruction of the Strip, beginning with the disarmament of all unauthorized armed actors.
“The United States expects Hamas to fully meet its obligations,” Witkoff said, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage, warning that failure to do so would carry serious consequences.
Witkoff said Phase One of the plan resulted in what he described as historic humanitarian aid, the maintenance of the ceasefire, the return of all living hostages, and the recovery of the remains of 27 of the 28 deceased hostages. He said the United States was “deeply grateful” to Egypt, Turkey and Qatar for their mediation efforts.
Trump previously said he would reveal the members of the Peace Council in early 2026. Speaking to reporters at the White House last month, he described it as “one of the most legendary councils ever.”
“Everyone wants to be on it,” Trump said at the time. “These will effectively be the leaders of the most important countries. Kings, presidents, prime ministers. They all want to be on the Peace Council.”