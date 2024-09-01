Tens of thousands of Israelis protest for cease-fire deal in response to 6 dead hostages

Tens of thousands of Israelis surged into the streets in some large cities throughout the country Sunday night a day after the bodies of six more hostages were rescued from Gaza, chanting "Now! Now!" as they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

Israel's largest trade union, the Histadrut, also pressured the government by calling a general strike for Monday. The strike aims to shut down or disrupt major sectors of the economy, including banking, health care and the country's main airport.

Several municipal authorities and cities announced Sunday evening that they will not take part in the strike announced by Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar David for Monday. Among those that say they will not strike are: Jerusalem, Ashdod, Ramla, Holon, Dimona, Petah Tikva, Safed, Kiryat Yam, Ariel, Kiryat Gat, Mitzpe Ramon and Bnei Brak.

2 View gallery Protest in Tel Aviv calling for immediate cease-fire deal ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

The protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, though in parts of the country streets and highways were clear. Many protesters blame Netanyahu for failing to reach a cease-fire during nearly 11 months of war as negotiations have dragged on for months. Israel's army has acknowledged the difficulty of rescuing dozens of remaining hostages and said a deal is the only way to bring a large-scale return.

"I'm crying the cry of humanity," said one protester who gave his name as Amos as thousands, some of them weeping, gathered outside Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem.

Also on Sunday, a group of Israelis demonstrated for the release of the hostages in front of the White House in Washington. The protesters called for the signing of an immediate deal. Some pro-Palestinian protesters mounted a counter demonstration.

2 View gallery Memorializing the six dead hostages during protest in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing some of the hostage families has demanded a "complete halt of the country" to push for a cease-fire and hostage release. "Were it not for the delays, sabotage and excuses, those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive," it said in a statement

The Tikva Forum of hostage families, which formed as an alternative to the other group over conflicting ideas about the best course of action, on Sunday called for an end to negotiations aimed at achieving a cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas. "Our hearts along with all of Israel are torn by the difficult news. We hug the dear families," said the group. "Tonight we got another reminder of who is the bitter enemy we are fighting. Murderers and rapists of the lowest kind. Human animals. In these difficult moments, we strengthen the heroic IDF soldiers who give their lives to rescue the hostages.

The Tikva Forum also said that the general strike called in response to the murder of the six hostages a "death sentence for the hostages that remain alive," and a "reward for Sinwar," and urged the public not to comply.

Police in Jerusalem arrested five demonstrators during a protest. "The mobs arrived at the entrance to the city near the Strings Bridge, where they violated the public order while blocking the travel lanes at the entrance and the main exit from the city and sprayed graffiti on a police vehicle," a spokeswoman said. The suspects were arrested for disorderly conduct and violence which included, among other things, spraying graffiti and attacking a police officer.

Meanwhile, bereaved family members from the Gvura (Hero's) Forum will march on Monday in Jerusalem to the Knesset to call on the prime minister and government ministers to not give in to Hamas' demands and to not give Sinwar a victory.