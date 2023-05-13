Rocket fire resumes after overnight lull

While IDF continues to pound PIJ assets in Gaza, rocket fire targets southern city of Ashkelon and border area communities in the early morning hours

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip resumed early on Saturday after an overnight lull.
4 View gallery
שיגורי רקטות מעזה לעבר ישראלשיגורי רקטות מעזה לעבר ישראל
Rockets being launched towards Israel from Gaza on Friday
(Photo: EPA)
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
Read More:
Despite a ceasefire that was to come into effect at Midnight Friday, IDF struck the Palestinian Islamic Jihad position and rocket-launch pads in the night hours before sirens were heard in Ashkelon and the border area communities.
4 View gallery
תקיפת המפקדה של מוחמד אבו אל עטאתקיפת המפקדה של מוחמד אבו אל עטא
IDF images show a strike on the command post of the PIJ on Saturday
(Photo: IDF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the heads of the defense establishment to carry on with targeted assassinations of Islamic Jihad commanders and precision strikes on the terrorist group’s assets.
Egyptian mediators on Friday presented Israel with a new cease-fire proposal for fighting in Gaza. According to reports in the Saudi-based Al Arabiya television channel, the Egyptian proposal includes a temporary humanitarian lull in the fighting to allow border crossings to open for vital supplies to reach the Strip.
4 View gallery
PIJ launches rockets at Israeli communities on Friday PIJ launches rockets at Israeli communities on Friday
PIJ launches rockets at Israeli communities on Friday
(Photo: AFP)
A spokesperson for the PIJ declined to present the Islamist Faction's response until Israel agrees to halt the targeted killing of its commanders.
4 View gallery
Residents of northern Gaza view the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a PIJ commanders home on Friday Residents of northern Gaza view the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a PIJ commanders home on Friday
Residents of northern Gaza view the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a PIJ commanders home on Friday
(Photo: AP)
An Israeli official told Ynet on Friday that Israel aimed to demonstrate to Gaza terrorist factions its commitment to protecting all parts of its territory with the same force and convey a message to Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations about the intelligence capabilities of the Shin Bet and the IDF.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""