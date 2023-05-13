Rocket fire resumes after overnight lull

Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip resumed early on Saturday after an overnight lull.

Rockets being launched towards Israel from Gaza on Friday

Despite a ceasefire that was to come into effect at Midnight Friday, IDF struck the Palestinian Islamic Jihad position and rocket-launch pads in the night hours before sirens were heard in Ashkelon and the border area communities.

IDF images show a strike on the command post of the PIJ on Saturday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the heads of the defense establishment to carry on with targeted assassinations of Islamic Jihad commanders and precision strikes on the terrorist group’s assets.

Egyptian mediators on Friday presented Israel with a new cease-fire proposal for fighting in Gaza. According to reports in the Saudi-based Al Arabiya television channel, the Egyptian proposal includes a temporary humanitarian lull in the fighting to allow border crossings to open for vital supplies to reach the Strip.

PIJ launches rockets at Israeli communities on Friday

A spokesperson for the PIJ declined to present the Islamist Faction's response until Israel agrees to halt the targeted killing of its commanders.

Residents of northern Gaza view the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a PIJ commanders home on Friday