Outspoken anti-vax leader dies after short bout with COVID-19

A prominent anti-vaccination activist on Monday succumbed to COVID-19 a week after he was hospitalized in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Hai Shoulian, 57, has made a name for himself, having organized demonstrations opposing the implementation of the Green Pass mandate — which requires Israelis to present proof of vaccination or recovery upon entering public facilities — as well mask mandates and coronavirus vaccines.

Hai Shoulian in his hospital bed connected to a ventilator ( Photo: Facebook )

He called on his friends and followers to refrain from getting vaccinated against the virus, claiming "there is no epidemic" and that the vaccine was "unnecessary and dangerous."

Shoulian, who is not vaccinated against coronavirus, was arrested at an anti-Green Pass demonstration in Jerusalem about two weeks ago and was brought before a judge the next day. Shortly after, he began to feel unwell and after being taken to the hospital, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, Shoulian uploaded to social media a video of himself from his hospital bed in which he claimed to his large follower base he had been poisoned.

"The Jerusalem Police tried to poison me. I have never felt this way in my life," he told his followers. "I fought this for the entire week as if nothing had happened, but today I could no longer breathe and went to my healthcare provider and from there I was taken to Wolfson Hospital. If anything happens to me — you know it's an attempt to assassinate me."

Shoulian at a protest against pandemic-related government mandates ( Photo: Ofir Gepkowitz )

His condition has deteriorated significantly in recent days and he required assistance breathing. On Saturday, he shared a photo of himself connected to a ventilator and described the severity of his illness.

"I'm in critical condition, unable to speak and respond to people. I have no oxygen. Lack of oxygen is a terrible and horrible thing," he wrote.

Shoulian further egged on his followers to continue fighting the state which "practices criminal, self-interested coercion" and railed against the Green Pass which he claimed "has nothing to do with coronavirus, it has nothing to do with vaccines, it has everything to do with coercion."