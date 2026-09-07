Likud tribunal gives Netanyahu deadline to reveal reserved slate spots or face secret vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was under growing pressure Monday night to reveal the candidates he intends to place in reserved positions on Likud’s Knesset slate, after the party’s internal tribunal warned that further delay could trigger a secret ballot capable of defeating individual appointments.

The tribunal ordered Netanyahu, who also chairs Likud, to publish his proposal by 9 p.m., warning that releasing the names only shortly before a party vote could appear to be an improper last-minute maneuver.

Gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool )

“Publishing the proposal a short time before the vote may be seen as an improper ambush,” the tribunal said.

If Netanyahu fails to comply, the tribunal indicated that Likud’s secretariat could be allowed to vote by secret ballot without the usual requirement that 10% of members first request one. Under that scenario, each reserved placement could be rejected individually.

The dispute comes as Netanyahu continues searching for what Likud officials describe as a potential “game changer,” a high-profile recruit capable of strengthening the party electorally ahead of the deadline for submitting Knesset lists.

So far, Netanyahu has announced only a handful of protected placements. Oren Dobronsky is the only figure brought in from outside the existing political list, while Gideon Sa’ar, Haim Katz and Israel Katz have also been guaranteed places. MK Michel Buskila, a close associate of Sa’ar, is expected to receive another slot under Likud’s agreement with Sa’ar’s New Hope faction.

Tribunal warns against an eleventh-hour move

Likud tribunal member Yitzhak Bam wrote that party legal adviser Ilan Bombach had informed the court that political circumstances made it impossible to comply fully with an earlier requirement that secretariat members receive 48 hours’ notice before voting on reserved positions.

Bam accepted that exceptional political circumstances could justify some deviation from that timetable, but said that excuse was becoming less persuasive now that some of the parties creating those constraints had already submitted their candidate lists to the Central Elections Committee.

Netanyahu votes in the Likud primaries ( Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool )

“If the movement chairman intends to use reserved slots, the proposal regarding them should be published promptly,” he wrote.

Bam said the 48-hour notice period was designed to give secretariat members enough time to consider the proposal and, if they wished, demand a secret ballot.

He added that if no formal proposal were distributed by 9 p.m., Likud’s legal adviser would need to explain why the delay should not be treated as implicit consent to a secret ballot without collecting signatures from 10% of secretariat members.

Pressure from ministers, Sara and Yair

Netanyahu has still not made a final decision on all of the candidates he wants to insert into the slate.

He has already spoken with prospective recruits, and at least one candidate has reportedly been filmed for campaign material. The video has not been released because Netanyahu has not yet made a final decision.

Senior ministers and members of Netanyahu’s inner circle, including his wife Sara and son Yair, have been urging him to select figures identified firmly with the political right.

One argument repeatedly raised in internal discussions concerns the possibility of an election ending with the rival blocs tied. Those pressing Netanyahu want candidates they believe would not defect to the opposing camp and provide it with the decisive 61st Knesset seat.

Likud officials say Netanyahu had always intended, in keeping with his familiar political style, to delay the announcement until as late as possible.

But there is another reason for the hesitation: according to party officials, he has so far failed to secure a recruit widely regarded inside Likud as a genuine electoral “game changer.”

Netanyahu had planned to announce the names Monday and had even prepared for a joint media appearance with the new candidates, but no final agreement was reached.

The tribunal’s ultimatum came as a meeting of the Likud secretariat was itself postponed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m., with even that time not considered final.

Kohelet lawyer expected to receive slot

Senior Likud figures say attorney David Peter is among the candidates considered most likely to receive a protected position.

Peter, a lawyer and researcher at the conservative Kohelet Policy Forum, is identified with the political right and has represented the government in several High Court petitions as well as National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Netanyahu is also interested in reserving a place for Prof. Keren Assayag, though not everyone around him supports the move. Some advisers reportedly view her as a political gamble with limited electoral value.

Netanyahu is expected to announce his remaining choices Tuesday, the final day for parties to submit their Knesset lists, and the reserved placements could force some current Likud candidates further down the slate.

One minister said the internal resistance would be considerably lower if Netanyahu had secured major political figures capable of justifying prime positions.