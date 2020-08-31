Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize - and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: "Wear a mask" and "Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor."
Gaga won five honors Sunday, most of them for her No. 1 hit with Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me," which the pop stars performed live for the first time.
"Wear a mask. It's a sign of respect," Gaga said during one of her several appearances onstage as she accepted awards like artist of the year, song of the year and the MTV Tricon award.