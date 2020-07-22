Turkey, Russia say they seek lasting cease-fire in Libya

Turkish and Russian delegations met Wednesday in Turkey's capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for a lasting cease-fire in the North African country, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

Turkish and Russian delegations met Wednesday in Turkey's capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for a lasting cease-fire in the North African country, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

Turkish and Russian delegations met Wednesday in Turkey's capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for a lasting cease-fire in the North African country, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

A joint statement released after the meeting said the sides - who back rival parties in the conflict - had agreed to work together and encourage Libya's opposing factions to create "conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire." They also agreed on joint efforts to advance a political dialogue.

A joint statement released after the meeting said the sides - who back rival parties in the conflict - had agreed to work together and encourage Libya's opposing factions to create "conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire." They also agreed on joint efforts to advance a political dialogue.

A joint statement released after the meeting said the sides - who back rival parties in the conflict - had agreed to work together and encourage Libya's opposing factions to create "conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire." They also agreed on joint efforts to advance a political dialogue.