Haredi protest motorcade threatens nationwide traffic chaos: 'We’ll see if the police stop us'

Ahead of what is expected to be a day of widespread traffic disruption across Israel and near Kfar Yona and Prison 10, major Haredi groups plan to hold a protest motorcade on Wednesday that will depart from 19 locations nationwide and travel in slow-moving convoys toward Prison 10, near Kfar Yona.

At the same time, residents of the nearby Givat Alonim neighborhood plan a counter-protest aimed at preventing the disruption of daily life in the community. Police in the Sharon district said at least 200 officers are expected to be deployed in the area.

Haredi protest near Prison 10 ( Video: Miki Schmidt )

On the eve of the planned protest, several Haredi groups issued internal voice messages in Yiddish calling on members to take part in the demonstration. The messages said participants should protest what they described as persecution of yeshiva students and arrests of religious students, adding there is a need to demonstrate “for the honor of the Torah and those who study it.”

The messages were circulated within the Boyan, Slonim and Sanz-Klausenburg Haredi groups and earlier within the Belz community and other major Haredi sects. The protest was initiated by the Gur Haredi group, the largest Haredi court in Israel and a dominant force in Agudat Yisrael. Unlike previous demonstrations led by more extremist factions, this protest is being organized by mainstream Haredi groups alongside smaller communities.

The convoy is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. when vehicles depart from designated locations, with an expected conclusion around 8 p.m.

Organizers distributed instructions to participants stating that “driving will be conducted at a uniform and constant speed of about 50 km/h, according to road conditions.” They added that drivers must maintain “double the usual safe following distance” to prevent sudden braking and chain-reaction accidents.

Additional instructions say participants must drive only in the right lane, noting that slow travel in the left lane is prohibited under law and disrupts traffic flow. Organizers also warned the motorcade could involve long delays and extended stops, advising participants to prepare in advance with water, a light meal, fuel and study or other materials “to sanctify the name of Heaven.”

Gallery Haredi protest near Prison 10 ( Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

The protest comes a day after reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and lawmakers Moshe Gafni and Aryeh Deri reached understandings on a political deal that would advance legislation including a Basic Law on Torah study, a law limiting the arrest of draft evaders and a law on kosher certification. In return, ultra-Orthodox parties would support advancing a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack at first reading, a bill to split the role of the attorney general and holding elections toward the end of October, as Netanyahu reportedly prefers.

The organizing committee of the protest said, “The demonstration will take place as planned at 4 p.m. from dozens of locations across the country. Our demand, in accordance with the instructions of our rabbis, is the immediate release of all detainees from the world of Torah, an end to arrests and the cancellation of all decrees against yeshiva students and their families. We will not remain silent while our brothers are behind bars for the ‘crime’ of Torah study and while yeshiva students are being pursued in the streets. We call on the entire Jewish public to join the protest and express the outcry against the persecution of Torah students in the Land of Israel.”

Organizers said the goal is for vehicles to travel slowly from 19 locations nationwide in a way that will significantly disrupt traffic, reach Prison 10, circle the area while honking and then return to their points of origin, with vehicles displaying protest signs against the arrests of draft evaders.

Nineteen cities have already been designated as departure points for the convoy, including Jerusalem, Elad, Ashdod, Tiberias, Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Givat Ze’ev, Haifa, Hatzor HaGlilit, Modiin Illit, Nazareth Illit, Netanya, Arad, Safed, Kiryat Gat and Rehovot. Organizers said the event is coordinated with police.

Hundreds of drivers are expected to depart simultaneously with signs protesting the arrest of draft evaders, driving slowly to deliberately burden traffic. Upon reaching the Kfar Yona area, participants are expected to circle the perimeter of the military base where Prison 10 is located, honking their horns, before returning to their departure points.

Police sources said that while there is coordination with organizers, authorities will not allow entry near Prison 10. Instead, vehicles will be directed to a parking area outside Kfar Yona where a protest rally may be held. Police also warned that if driving is excessively slow and significantly disrupts traffic, fines may be issued.

An organizer responded to the police position, saying, “We plan to reach the prison, make a circle and return. Let’s see them stop us.”

The vehicles are expected to display signs emphasizing solidarity with Torah students, including messages such as “We are all with the prisoners of the world of Torah” and “The motorcade stands with Torah students.” Another sign expresses the sentiment of religious observance in Israel, stating a desire “to be a Jew even in the Land of Israel.”

“The signs revealed today are the voice of the broader public, from among the masses of the Jewish people who can no longer remain silent,” the organizing committee said. “These messages will carry words of support directly beyond the walls of Prison 10 and make clear to the imprisoned Torah students that the entire ultra-Orthodox public carries the burden of this struggle with them.”

Calls to attend the demonstration; protest opposite Prison 10 ( Photo: Herring Group )

In Kfar Yona, dozens of thousands of Gur Haredi held a large demonstration last week, along with smaller protests in recent days at the entrance to Prison 10. Those demonstrations included road blockages and disruptions that affected local residents.

Kfar Yona Mayor Albert Tibi said earlier this week he plans to stand at the entrance to Givat Alonim, through which the road to the military base passes, together with residents in an effort to prevent road blockages and vehicle entry into neighborhoods.

“I will not shut down the city’s education system at 2 p.m. again,” Tibi told ynet. “Something has gone mad here. There is a significant event we will not go through again. The city of Kfar Yona will not be besieged again, and if they are planning something like that, we will simply block entry into the neighborhood.”

A neighborhood resident involved in a local committee said residents are prepared to protect the neighborhood from disruption by ultra-Orthodox protesters. “We are going to block the neighborhood with vehicles that will also drive slowly, both at the entrance and inside it,” he said.