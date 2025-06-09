Coalition in uproar over reported arming of Gaza militias

Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich spoke at his party's Monday afternoon meeting regarding the reported transfer of weapons to militias in the Gaza Strip —an action Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed was recommended by security officials. Smotrich stated that he had no prior knowledge of the decision and said: "I am unequivocally opposed to arming our enemies, regardless of which faction they belong to."

Unlike Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a key coalition partner, has yet to comment on the matter and even canceled his own party’s scheduled meeting.

Smotrich added: "The idea that we can let our enemies fight our other enemies has never proven effective anywhere. Beyond that, I won’t elaborate—unlike Liberman and others, I have a responsibility to Israel’s security, and some things must remain behind closed doors to avoid harming our existential interests."

He later clarified that while it’s understandable to manage varying interests among different players, Israel's ultimate goal must remain: "to destroy and dismantle Hamas. Weapons are a red line."

Earlier in the day, Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke at Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth’s "Women of the Nation" conference, saying: "I’m not familiar with this matter. I honestly suggest we stop engaging with the fake news spreading in the media."

When asked if she supports the Prime Minister's decision to arm the militias, she replied: "I can’t support a move I don’t know anything about." Still, Regev stated she would demand explanations: "First, we’ll get to the cabinet meeting. Of course we’ll ask whether the report is true or not."

Liberman: "They were involved in terror against us"

Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Liberman also addressed the issue during his party meeting: "Look at the core members of this militia—they're the same terrorists involved in the 2004 APC bombings where we lost 13 soldiers, the same ones involved in the abduction of Gilad Shalit, the same people who launched rockets at Israel. This is Oslo 2025."

Liberman continued: "Now Netanyahu is handing them rifles. This is a direct continuation of the same failed doctrine that led to the October 7 massacre. Before that, Netanyahu funneled Qatari money to Hamas, and now he’s sending weapons to ISIS-linked gangs. It’s only a matter of time before those weapons are used against us."

He also warned of growing cooperation between Gaza drug traffickers and their counterparts in Israel's Negev region, predicting: "Soon we’ll see ISIS gangs roaming Be'er Sheva, Dimona, and Yeruham. Whoever approved this decision to arm these groups is endangering IDF soldiers."

The leak and the fallout

On Thursday, Liberman revealed the allegations, claiming that Israel was supplying weapons to Gaza-based militias affiliated with ISIS, under Netanyahu’s orders. In an interview with Kan Radio, he said: "The Israeli government is handing over weapons to a group of criminals and terrorists aligned with ISIS."

He claimed the decision likely bypassed cabinet approval and may have involved the Shin Bet chief, though it was unclear whether the IDF Chief of Staff had been informed. According to him, the weapons transferred were mostly small arms and assault rifles, taken from Hamas stockpiles seized in battle.

Netanyahu’s office did not deny the allegations and responded: "Israel is working to defeat Hamas through various means, following the recommendations of all security agencies."

Liberman posted on X: "Don't give them guns."

Later, Netanyahu publicly confirmed the arms transfers, saying: "What’s wrong with it? It’s a good thing. It saves IDF lives."

He accused Liberman of harming national security with his leak, claiming: "It only helped Hamas, but he doesn’t care. That’s very serious."

Who are these militias really?

Despite being portrayed as opponents of Hamas, the armed group in question has a disturbing history. According to sources speaking with Ynet, this is not merely an anti-Hamas force—it is a well-armed militia with a track record of terrorism against Israel, ties to ISIS, and a criminal background.

Approximately 300 Gazan gunmen—some of them recently released from Hamas prisons—are believed to be part of the militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab. Though branded as anti-Hamas, members of this militia have launched rockets at Israel and maintained ties with ISIS operatives.

A source close to Abu Shabab said: "We’re counting on the masses to rise up against Hamas. We have broad support. Abu Shabab is seen as a hero who fears no one."

Notable figures in the militia include:

Issam Nabahin, 33, from Nuseirat refugee camp, who previously fought with ISIS in Sinai against the Egyptian army. He returned to Gaza shortly before the war and was seen launching rockets at Israel independently of Hamas. Though sentenced to death, he escaped prison during the outbreak of war in October 2023.

Rasan al-Dhahini, brother of ISIS operative Walid al-Dhahini (killed by Hamas), was involved in the 2006 abduction of Gilad Shalit. Despite officially being affiliated with Fatah, he is currently active in the new militia.

While the Abu Shabab family is generally aligned with Fatah and opposes Hamas, they were also involved in the deadly 2004 Rafah attack—part of the infamous “APC disaster” in which 13 Israeli soldiers were killed, including seven in Rafah.