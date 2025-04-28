Israel refuses 5-year truce with Gaza: 'Enables Hamas to rebuild and continue its war against Israel with greater force'

A senior Israeli official said Monday that Israel will not accept a five-year ceasefire deal proposed by Hamas, even if it includes the return of all hostages held in Gaza. The proposal, reportedly backed by some Arab states, was described by Israel as a dangerous "hudna" that would allow Hamas to rearm and regroup.

Israel emphasized that its current gradual military approach in Gaza, rather than full-scale operations following the latest ceasefire, was intended to preserve chances for a hostage deal. “We are still trying to exhaust efforts to reach an agreement, but our patience is not unlimited,” the official said.

