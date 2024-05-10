Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms, report

Biden ordered review of how credible are Israel's assurances that its use of U.S. weapons does not violate U.S. or international law; Administration also reviewing use of American weapons by 6 other countries involved in armed conflicts 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to submit a highly critical report to Congress as soon as Friday on Israel's conduct in Gaza that stops short of concluding it has violated the terms for its use of U.S. weapons, Axios said on Thursday.
The report, citing three officials, added that the State Department was reviewing the use of weapons by Israel and six other countries engaged in different armed conflicts.
אנתוני בלינקן מזכיר המדינה של ארה"ב ב כנס GCC ריאד סעודיהאנתוני בלינקן מזכיר המדינה של ארה"ב ב כנס GCC ריאד סעודיה
Antony Blinken
(Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / AFP)
On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Biden administration was set to miss a Wednesday deadline to report to Congress on whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law in Gaza.
A national security memorandum, NSM-20, issued by President Joe Biden in February, required the department to report to Congress by May 8 how credible are Israel's assurances that its use of U.S. weapons does not violate U.S. or international law.
רפיח עזהרפיח עזה
An Israeli strike on Hamas targets in Rafah
(Photo: AFP)
On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing the NSM-20 report was not yet finished but the department was working "very hard" to complete it.
""