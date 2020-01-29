Rivlin: Trump peace plan could bring 'great hope'

President Reuven Rivlin says that U.S. President Donald Trump's newly unveiled Middle East peace plan could "bring great hope" to both Israelis and Palestinians.
Speaking at the Bundestag in Berlin, Rivlin says: "After long years of diplomatic stalemate, President Trump - a courageous friend of the State of Israel presented a plan that could allow the two peoples to renew the channels of dialog and make progress towards a shared future.
"It is no simple matter and both sides need to study the plan in depth. It is a plan that demands deep, difficult and complex concessions from both sides, but we must not give up. For those who surrender, surrender the chance. And I refuse to surrender."
First published: 14:35 , 01.29.20