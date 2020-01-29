Rivlin: Trump peace plan could bring 'great hope'

Speaking at the Bundestag in Berlin, Rivlin says: "After long years of diplomatic stalemate, President Trump - a courageous friend of the State of Israel presented a plan that could allow the two peoples to renew the channels of dialog and make progress towards a shared future.

