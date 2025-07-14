Israel settles 30-year score by killing terrorists who committed fatal stabbings in 1990s

The IDF and Shin Bet said on Monday that forces killed seven terrorists in Gaza who were convicted of terrorism and released from prison in the 2011 deal to release IDF soldier Gilat Shalit from five years of captivity in Gaza in exchange for 1,000 Palestinians prisoners.
Among the dead were two terrorists who carried out deadly stabbing attacks in the late 1990. They were exiled to Gaza upon their release.
According to the military, Riad Asilah and Bassem Abu Sanineh coordinated attacks on the West Bank out of Gaza.
The IDF said some 1,300 terrorists including 38 commanders were killed on Saturday in an airstrike on Beit Hanoun near the Gaza border with Israel. 35 targets were hit including underground tunnels.