Guy Kapulnik, Israeli actor and flight instructor, killed in California plane crash

Israeli actor, pilot and flight instructor Guy Kapulnik, 46, who lived in Los Angeles, was killed Thursday in a light plane crash in California. Another woman, 33-year-old Taylor Laska, was also killed.
Kapulnik was a graduate of the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem and held a degree in information systems from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. In Israel, he appeared in films including “Room 514,” “Salsa Tel Aviv,” “Watch Over Me” and “Lebanon,” as well as in theater and other productions. He later moved to the United States, where he continued his acting career and appeared in film, television and theater productions.
His family said: “Alongside acting, in recent years his great love of aviation became a central part of his life. He learned to fly in California, became certified as a flight instructor and taught many students. Following his death, students and friends began posting tributes, describing a beloved man and an influential instructor who taught them not only how to fly, but also to love the world of aviation.
“Guy was a man of action, curiosity and adventure. An actor and creator, a skipper and a man of the sea. Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies, repeatedly daring to choose new paths.”