Netanyahu's Likud says will advance overriding clause to block Supreme Court

Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming coalition is advancing legislation of an overriding clause after efforts to form a coalition government were experiencing delays on Sunday.

The appointment of twice convicted for corruption Aryeh Deri to a ministerial post, was opposed by the attorney general's office who said changing the law to clear his path would make the legislation personal and should not apply to the current parliament.

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Aryeh Deri ( Photo: AFP )

Sources in Netanyahu's Likud Party said they were considering swearing in a new government without Deri and advancing the controversial clause that would change one of the basic laws.

By legislating the override clause, Netanyahu would circumvent the Supreme Court's expected decision to ban Deri from becoming a minister.

Netanyahu is facing a deadline on Wednesday, by which time he must inform President Issac Herzog if he was able to form a coalition government.

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Issac Herzog ( Photo: Reuters )

Legalizing Deri is a precondition of the Shas leader's agreement to sign the deal.

Far-Right Itamar Ben-Gvir also demanded laws be changed ahead of his agreement to join the coalition, requiring he be given far-reaching authority over the police before he becomes public security ministers.

And Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich's demands to receive authority over the West Bank in a ministerial post inside the Defense Ministry, would also require new laws.

3 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: AFP )

These demands by Netanyahu's potential partners could be seen as indication that his incoming ministers are not confident that the agreements reached with the prime minister designate, would be honored.

He himself is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District court and would need his coalition to back any legislation he might be seeking to end those proceedings.