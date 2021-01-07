Netanyahu condemns 'disgraceful' storming of U.S. Capitol

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday condemned the "disgraceful" violent storming of the U.S Capitol Wednesday, as American lawmakers were confirming the electoral win of President-elect Joe Biden in the election.

"The storming of the Capitol Building in Washington was disgraceful and deserving of all condemnation," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin.

