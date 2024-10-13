Nazi Party member killed during hike on Hitler's favorite mountain

A prominent German neo-Nazi activist, Andreas Münzhuber, fell to his death about two weeks ago while hiking on Mount Untersberg in Bavaria, near the Austrian border. He was hiking with around 30 others on a mountain once favored by Adolf Hitler.

The view from the 1,972-meter-high peak was so beloved by the Nazi leader that he chose to build his infamous retreat, the Eagle’s Nest, in the area. German police reported that Münzhuber likely tripped over an exposed tree root and fell 60 meters to his death. He was killed instantly. The recovery of his body involved two helicopters.

2 View gallery Mount Untersberg, Adolf Hitler ( Photo: Shutterstock ו-Andreas Wolochow )

According to the German news site T-Online, Münzhuber was a senior member of The Third Way, a far-right neo-Nazi political party in Germany, serving as treasurer for its Bavaria branch. The party was founded in 2013 by former officials of the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) and activists from the banned Free Network South. The party is estimated to have around 600 members across Germany.

In the German news reports, Münzhuber was identified only as Andreas M. due to privacy laws, but media outlets worldwide covering the incident over the weekend published his full name.

2 View gallery The Eagle’s Nest ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The British Telegraph reported that his full name also appeared on a crowdfunding page set up to cover his funeral expenses. "Munzi, as everyone called him, was only 37 and still had so many plans in life. His death hit us hard," read the post.

"The biggest void is felt at the dinner table in his home. His wife now has to raise their daughter alone. She is less than four months old and was the light of Munzi’s life. She looks just like him. He will continue to live on in her and in our hearts." So far, about €12,000 has been raised for the funeral costs.

