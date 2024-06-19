'Insults and disrespect': Biden administration irate after Netanyahu's contentious video

The United States is currently in a diplomatic uproar over a video released on Tuesday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he accused the White House of stalling a weapons shipment to Israel.

Senior officials in the administration of President Joe Biden expressed their fury on Wednesday. "We are extremely angry about Bibi's video," said one official. "We believe he made it because his alliance with ultra-Orthodox politicians is crumbling, and he needed a distraction. Biden has sacrificed a lot politically to support Netanyahu, and what does he receive in return? Insults and disrespect."

Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 18, 2024

In the video posted Tuesday, Netanyahu criticized the U.S. government, despite Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assurance the U.S. would soon lift restrictions on weapons supplied to Israel. "I told Blinken that I deeply appreciate the U.S. support since the war started, but it is unacceptable that the administration has been blocking weapon and ammunition supplies for months," Netanyahu stated.

Blinken, responding to the video's release, clarified that only one shipment of weapons is being reviewed "due to concerns." White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed this sentiment during a press briefing on Tuesday. "We don't know what he's talking about; only one shipment has been delayed," she told reporters.

The controversy over the video reportedly led the White House to cancel a crucial strategic dialogue forum meeting scheduled for tomorrow, which was to include National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister Ron Dermer.

However, a White House official denied that the meeting had been canceled.

“As we said in the briefing yesterday, we have no idea what the prime minister is talking about, but that’s not a reason for rescheduling a meeting,” according to the official. "We have been working to find a time to schedule the next SDG that accounts for the travel and availability of principals, but have not yet fully finalized the details so nothing has been canceled. In the meantime, meetings with Israeli officials are being held throughout the week at expert and senior levels on a range of topics,” the official adds.

Other senior Biden administration officials were blunt: "The video was awful and unnecessary; it shouldn’t have been made. Plus, his claims are false. Netanyahu is not showing respect; no president has been friendlier toward Israel than Biden. Why did Bibi do this? Perhaps he thought it would benefit him politically. He even filmed it in his office; it wasn't an impromptu response to journalists. He did it to sidestep a political crisis."

Longing for better days

Comparing Netanyahu to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, an official said: "Bennett had policy disagreements but never made things personal. When Bennett opposed the opening of a consulate in Jerusalem, he handled it maturely. Netanyahu's actions are regrettable."

He also highlighted the potential fallout from Netanyahu's planned address to Congress next month. "I can't see half of Congress showing up for his speech. Maybe he wants it to be controversial. How is this good for Israel? Why would many Democrats skip the speech just months before elections? His insistence on coming reveals his internal political motivations. It certainly doesn't help his chances of meeting Biden at the White House; there's no confirmation of such a meeting," according to the official.

Members of the Israeli delegation to the U.S. were dismayed to hear about the cancellation of the strategic dialogue forum. "We were supposed to discuss crucial issues," a member said, and criticized Netanyahu's decision to openly attack the White House.

The Israeli team had been preparing for weeks to address not just current war issues but also important strategic matters like Iran's nuclear program – topics that have not been deeply discussed for some time. Some delegation members were already in Washington or en route when the cancellation was announced.

"Netanyahu has done significant damage," a political source claimed. "He should have kept disagreements private and resolved them quietly. He also jeopardized his chance of securing a White House meeting during his visit to Congress. Without a meeting with Biden, bipartisan support for Israel and Netanyahu himself could be compromised."

Sources warned that Netanyahu's speech before Congress on July 24 might cause more damage than his address against the Iran nucleardeal during the Obama administration. "He should reconsider coming," one advised. "The Americans are fuming."

Other insiders noted that "Netanyahu misled the Americans – he exaggerated the issue of arms shipments, creating a false sense of bottlenecks, which isn't true. Everything is flowing except one specific shipment. Netanyahu even suggested Blinken committed to resolving these issues, which is also false. Officials who've spoken with the Americans say they've never seen them so angry at Netanyahu."

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told Prime Minister Netanyhau yesterday that the ammunition and weapons that the PM referred to are in the process of being delivered to Israel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 19, 2024

Responding to the claims, the Prime Minister's Office stated via the X platform: "U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday that the ammunition and weapons that the PM referred to are in the process of being delivered to Israel."