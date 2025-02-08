Israeli officials vow 'disturbing images' from hostage release will not go unanswered

Israeli officials condemned the harsh conditions and treatment of three hostages released by Hamas on Friday, after footage showed them appearing frail and pale, being led onto a stage by armed terrorists in a public ceremony in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza before being handed over to the Red Cross.

Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy were freed as part of the ongoing cease-fire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

2 View gallery Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for missing and captive persons, said the "disturbing images" from their release will not go unanswered. "Israel takes Hamas' repeated violations of the agreement very seriously, and appropriate actions will be taken," Hirsch said, adding that the message had been conveyed to mediators.

"The shocking sights we witnessed today touch us all and add to the painful memory of October 7, 2023," Hirsch said. "Israel views these repeated violations by Hamas with the utmost severity, particularly the condition of the three hostages released today. Together with their families, we embrace Ohad, Eli and Or. We have prepared for their return and will assist in their recovery and rehabilitation after their prolonged and painful captivity."

Israel estimates that 76 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, including both living individuals and those killed in captivity. Hirsch said the Israeli government remains fully committed to securing their return and is working relentlessly with all security agencies to bring them home.

2 View gallery Freed hostages airlifted to hospital ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remained in Washington for the weekend, monitored the hostages’ release from afar. His office issued a statement reaffirming the government’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages, adding: "The shocking images from today will not be ignored. The government, together with all security agencies, will support the freed hostages and their families."

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant also condemned the poor health of the freed hostages, saying the images highlight their deteriorating condition, which Israel had long been aware of. "This is yet another signal that we must act decisively to bring the hostages home," Gallant said. "Hostage rescue is a Jewish, human and moral imperative."

Gallant reiterated that Israel remains committed to defeating Hamas and punishing its leaders. "This is a declared war objective, a value that generations of Israeli fighters have been raised on—we do not leave the wounded behind," he said. "We will continue striking Hamas, and those responsible for these crimes will face justice. I hope for the swift return of all hostages and stand with their families as they wait to reunite with their loved ones."