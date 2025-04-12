A taste of peace: Druze hospitality in the Golan Heights

In the heart of the Golan Heights, ILTV’s Shosh Bedrosian takes viewers on a flavorful and heartfelt journey into the world of Druze culture. At a home-turned-restaurant in the village of Buqaata, guests are welcomed not just with food, but with warmth, stories, and a deep commitment to coexistence.

Guided by Druze activist Maya Farhat, the experience includes homemade dishes inspired by Syrian roots—like vegetable-filled plates and the crowd-favorite kebab—all prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

The video also explores the home of Farhat’s grandmother, who famously welcomed Jewish soldiers during the 1967 war and dreamed of peace between peoples. Her message continues today through the preservation of her volcanic stone home and the cultural traditions it holds.

From Druze coffee rituals to traditional wedding gifts, Farhat and her family show how food, hospitality, and shared stories can bridge divides. As she says, “Everyone in the world should come to the Golan Heights to know what harmony is.”

Watch the full story here: