Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
12C
An Israeli rummages through trash

Nearly a quarter of households on verge of poverty, Latet report shows

Non-profit describes middle-class poor unable to recover from financial hit brought on by pandemic and suffering from food insecurity; says over one million children are poor

Hadar Gil-Ad |
Published: 12.21.21, 09:26
Nearly a quarter of Israeli households are on the verge of poverty, a report published on Tuesday found, up from 14% before the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The report by the Latet nonprofit aid organization, which provides food security for the poor, found that the number of households already living in poverty, dropped since the peak of the health crisis but has not returned to pre-pandemic figures.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    An Israeli rummages through trash     An Israeli rummages through trash
    An Israeli rummages through trash
    (Photo: Nadav Abas)
    Currently 27.6% of the population is described as poor including over one million children.
    Latet describes a new status of "middle class poor," which has emerged as the result of the pandemic, experiencing difficulties in recovering economically and posing a real danger to the stability of the economy.
    The non-profit said some 633,000 families (21.8%) suffer food insecurity compared to 513,000 two years ago.
    Founder and president of Latet Gilles Darmon, said that with hundreds of families in need of assistance to fill their most basic needs, the state must provide a solution and not rely on non-governmental organizations.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    אלינה    אלינה
    A woman suffering from food insecurity
    (Photo: Yariv Katz)

    Chairperson of the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee Efrat Rayten Marom will convene a special session on Tuesday to discuss the latest report.
    "The reality described in the Latet report is serious and should concern all legislators and decision makers," MK Rayten Marom said. "Only with cooperation and a full understanding of the problems will there be a muc- needed change in Israel's perception of social solidarity," she said





    Talkbacks for this article 0