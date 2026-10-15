‘High likelihood of attack’: Israel set to extend home front emergency past election

The Israeli government is expected to approve an extension of the nationwide special home front situation until November 3, keeping the emergency declaration in effect through the October 27 Knesset election amid security assessments warning of a continued high likelihood of an attack on the civilian population.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has requested the extension, which would prolong the declaration beyond its current October 20 expiration date. Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs circulated the proposal to ministers Thursday for approval in an urgent telephone vote.

Missile launches from Iran

According to the explanatory document accompanying the proposal, security officials believe there is still a "high likelihood" of an attack targeting civilians, particularly because of continued uncertainty surrounding the security situation with Iran and Lebanon.

The document also states that the need for any further extension will be reviewed before the new expiration date, based on an updated security assessment.

The government's decision will require approval from the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Katz first declared a special home front situation across Israel on February 28, 2026, when Operation Roaring Lion against Iran began. The declaration has since been extended repeatedly through government decisions, most recently on October 6, when ministers approved its continuation until October 20.

Under Israeli law, a special home front situation grants the IDF's Home Front Command additional powers to issue emergency instructions to civilians, including restrictions on educational activities and public gatherings.

However, no such restrictions are currently in effect, meaning the proposed extension would preserve the authorities' ability to impose them if the security situation deteriorates rather than immediately introducing new limitations on daily life.

The extension would also mean that the nationwide emergency declaration remains in force on election day, as Israel prepares to vote amid continued concerns about possible attacks on the civilian population.

The Defense Ministry's legal adviser, attorney Mor Yamin-Bartal, determined that there is no legal obstacle to approving the proposal.