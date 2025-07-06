Netanyahu jets off to Washington as Israel sends delegation to Qatar for hostage talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed on Sunday for a diplomatic visit to the United States , where he is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

The trip comes as Israel dispatches a high-level delegation to Doha in an effort to advance negotiations with Hamas over a potential ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport before his departure for Washington

Before boarding his flight, Netanyahu noted this was his third visit to the U.S. since Trump took office. “First and foremost, I will thank him for his unwavering support for Israel, which led to a tremendous victory over our enemy—Iran,” he said.

He also emphasized that the current situation offers a chance to “expand the circle of peace far beyond anything we imagined. We’ve reshaped the Middle East—and now we have a historic opportunity for a brighter future for Israel and the region.”

Addressing ceasefire talks, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to returning all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. “Hamas will not be there,” he said, repeating Israel’s goal of eliminating both the military and governing capabilities of the terrorist group. “We are working to secure a deal under terms we have agreed to. I sent a negotiating team with clear instructions, and my conversation with President Trump may help move things forward.”

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli delegation flew to Qatar for proximity talks with mediators and Hamas officials. The delegation includes M., the deputy head of Shin Bet who has led the negotiation team in recent months; Gal Hirsch, the coordinator for hostages and missing persons; Netanyahu’s political adviser Ophir Falk; and representatives from Shin Bet and Mossad.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport before his departure for Washington ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

Netanyahu’s departure was delayed in part by internal coalition tensions, particularly demands from ultra-Orthodox parties to resolve the military draft exemption bill crisis before the trip. As a result, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein was called in to present the latest draft of the bill to a Haredi representative.

Israeli officials caution that a final agreement is unlikely in the immediate term due to persistent gaps between the parties. While Hamas issued a “positive” response to Qatar’s proposal—which includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies, and a partial IDF withdrawal from Gaza—the group has requested “minor adjustments” to the terms.

Doha talks begin as Hamas pushes for expanded aid, UN role

As Israeli and Hamas delegations arrive in Doha, Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported that negotiations are set to begin as early as Sunday in what sources describe as a “serious atmosphere.” The report added that there is strong international pressure to finalize an agreement before Netanyahu's expected meeting with Trump.

According to the report, both sides have expressed readiness to finalize a deal quickly. An Egyptian security delegation also arrived in Doha on Saturday. While talks are taking place in Qatar, sources said any final signing—if an agreement is reached—would likely occur in Cairo.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv rally calling for release of hostages ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

A senior source close to Hamas told Saudi outlet Asharq that the parties will also discuss implementation mechanisms for the framework outlined by international mediators and backed by President Trump. The Hamas delegation will be led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, while the group’s technical teams are already in Doha.

Palestinian sources say Hamas will insist on daily entry of 600 aid trucks into Gaza, carrying food, medicine, fuel, construction materials, tents and temporary housing. They are also demanding reconstruction of critical infrastructure, including hospitals and water facilities.

Another key Hamas demand is the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing in both directions to allow over 20,000 wounded and sick individuals to leave Gaza for urgent medical treatment abroad.

Hamas is further demanding that all humanitarian aid be delivered exclusively through United Nations agencies—primarily UNRWA—and not via the U.S.-linked Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which the group claims has become “a death trap and a source of humiliation and harm to civilians.”

According to the sources, Hamas has affirmed its commitment to “serious and genuine” negotiations during the proposed 60-day ceasefire, aiming for a broader truce, a prisoner exchange deal, the lifting of the blockade and full reconstruction of Gaza. However, one major point of contention remains: Hamas continues to demand a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza, not just a redeployment.