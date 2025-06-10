Report: UK plans sanctions on Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over 'monstrous' Gaza comments

The United Kingdom is preparing to impose sanctions on two far-right Israeli government ministers over incendiary remarks about the war in Gaza, according to a report Tuesday in The Times of London.

The newspaper said sanctions would target National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for what British Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently called their “monstrous” statements. The UK would join Canada, New Zealand and other countries that have already frozen the ministers’ assets and barred them from entry.

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are key figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition. The Times cited past comments by Smotrich, including a vow not to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, “not even a single grain of wheat,” and a declaration that Gaza should be “completely destroyed” and its residents relocated to third countries.

Last month, Lammy criticized the ministers in a speech to Parliament, saying Israel had entered a “new and dark phase” of the conflict. He said Netanyahu’s government was seeking to displace Gazans and restrict access to humanitarian aid.

“Minister Smotrich even spoke of Israeli forces ‘cleansing’ Gaza, destroying what remains, and transferring Palestinians to other countries,” Lammy said. “We must call this what it is: extremism. It’s dangerous, it’s repugnant, it’s monstrous, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Ben-Gvir responded to the report in a statement posted on social media, invoking a famous Zionist slogan: “Shame on the White Paper. We got through Pharaoh, we’ll get through Starmer’s wall too,” he wrote, referring to UK PM Keir Starmer. “I will continue to act for the State of Israel and the people of Israel without fear or hesitation.”