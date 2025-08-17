Missile fired from Yemen triggers air raid sirens across central Israel and Jerusalem area

A missile launched from Yemen on Sunday afternoon triggered air raid sirens across central Israel and the Jerusalem area, the IDF said.
The military said its air defense systems engaged the incoming projectile after warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other parts of central Israel, sending residents scrambling for shelter. The military did not immediately confirm whether the missile had been intercepted or landed in Israeli territory.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Alarms were sounded throughout Gush Dan - and also in Hostages Square, where thousands are gathered, as well as in the Shephelah region, in Jerusalem, in the Modi'in region, in the West Bank and in Sharon.
The main localities where alarms were sounded include Tel Aviv-Yafo, Holon, Kfar Saba, Kfar Kasem, Kfar Shmaryahu, Herzliya, Rosh HaAyin, Ramla, Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, Rishon LeZion, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Givat Shmuel, Elad, Be'er Ya'akov, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Rehovot, Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Ness Ziona, Kiryat Ono, Yehud Monoson, Lod, Mikveh Israel, Shoham, Bat Yam, Or Yehuda, Bnei Brak, Mevaseret Zion, Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva, Savyon and Tira