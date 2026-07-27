IDF intercepts two drones near Jordan border

The drones were downed before crossing into Israeli territory, the military says; their launch origin remains under investigation and no alerts were activated under existing policy

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Drone
Jordan
IDF
The IDF intercepted two drones near the Jordanian border on Monday morning before they crossed into Israeli territory, the military said.
The IDF spokesperson said the source of the launch was under investigation and that no alerts were activated, in accordance with policy.
יירוט באילתיירוט באילת
Interception over Jordan seen from Eilat last week
The incident came about a week after the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone detected near the Syrian border. At the time, the military also said the launch origin was being examined, but no findings have since been announced.
Last Wednesday, residents of Eilat reported hearing explosions after missiles were launched from Iran toward Aqaba, Jordan.
The Jordanian military said six missiles had been detected heading toward the country, four of which were intercepted. Two others fell in open areas described as remote and uninhabited, causing no injuries or property damage.
Following the launches, several flights bound for the area were delayed in the air, including flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Eilat and from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.
The IDF said no Israeli interceptors had been launched and that it was not aware of any impact inside Israel.
Against the backdrop of the escalation, Israel’s expanded security cabinet convened Sunday evening.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""