Black Shadow hackers leak medical records of 290,000 Israeli patients

The Iran-linked Black Shadow hacking group on Tuesday night leaked what claimed was the full database of Machon Mor medical institute, including medical records of some 290,000 patients.
The database includes information regarding medical tests and treatments, and the leak comes mere hours after the group also hacked the entire online database of popular LGBTQ dating site Atraf, which is hosted by the Israeli internet company Cyberserve.
The hackers have been demanding ransom since Saturday’s attack, and have already released information belonging to users of Israeli LGBT dating app Atraf.
Black Shadow released the database after Cyberserve refused to pay and the 48-hour ultimatum to pay $1 million elapsed, announcing the leak in broken English on instant messaging app Telegram.
“48 hours ended! Nobody send us money. This is not the end, we have more plan.” Screenshots showing alleged negotiations were also published, although Cyberserve denied this.
Another group called Moses Staff claimed it had breached several Israeli engineering companies, also on Tuesday, including Ehud Leviathan Engineering, David Engineers, and HGM Engineering.
The same group targeted hundreds of websites last month, publishing pictures of Defense Minister Benny Gantz it said it obtained from military servers.
Israeli authorities, as well as Israel's Aguda LGBT organization, called on internet users not to submit to demands if contacted for ransom by hackers. Arguing that payment does not guarantee private information will not be leaked, they say to contact the police.
