Sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem area as missile from Yemen shot down

Air-raid sirens blared across central Israel, including the Gush Dan area, the Shephelah region and parts of the West Bank, following a missile launch from Yemen, the IDF reported Friday morning, less than a day after Israel launched its largest air raid against Houthi targets in Yemen to date.

According to an initial statement from the IDF, the sirens were triggered due to a missile crossing into Israeli airspace. Later, the military clarified that the missile was intercepted before entering Israeli territory, and the alarms were activated as a precaution against debris from the interception.

The incident disrupted air traffic, with four El Al flights en route to Ben Gurion Airport from Paris, Athens, Berlin and Munich temporarily redirected to circle over the Mediterranean Sea before receiving clearance to land.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, reported no physical injuries or direct impacts. However, medics treated 18 individuals who sustained minor injuries while rushing to shelters and two others for shock.

Yemen, located over 1,000 miles south of Israel, has previously been the source of missile and drone launches by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has declared solidarity with Hamas during the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza.

Further updates will be provided as the IDF investigates the incident.