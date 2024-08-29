Archaeologist dies after replica Viking boat capsizes off Norway's coast

A 29-year-old American archaeologist, Karla Dana, died after the replica Viking boat she was sailing in capsized in rough seas off the coast of Norway.

The 10-meter-long boat, named Naddoddur, was a replica of a Viking ship built according to Faroese tradition. It capsized during a journey aimed at recreating Viking travel between Norway and the Faroe Islands, facing rough seas and strong winds.

Five other crew members, described as an international team of adventurers from Switzerland and the Faroe Islands, were rescued from the sinking vessel, but one crew member remained missing and was later discovered deceased.

The survivors were flown to safety and required psychological support, but suffered no physical injuries.

The expedition, led by Swiss skipper Andy Fitze, aimed to sail and row the Viking ship named after the first Viking who landed in Iceland from Norway to the Faroe Islands, a journey of about 740 kilometers.

Dana was an ethnographic researcher focusing on Viking Age archaeological and runological studies.

She was a new member of the Explorer's Club, focusing on scientific discovery and research.

The Naddoddur had previously undertaken Viking voyages to Iceland, Shetland, and Norway.

Dana had shared her concerns and emotions about the trip on a group blog, expressing both fear and excitement about the adventure.

