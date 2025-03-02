Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza, closes all border crossings

Israel on Sunday stopped the supply of humanitarian aid into the Gaza strip and closed all border crossings.

The decision by the government came hours after the first phase of the cease-fire agreement with Hamas expired amid a crisis in the talks to extend it and bring about the release of more hostages held by the terror group.

2 View gallery Trucks carrying humanitarian aid in Rafah ( Photo:Hussam Al-Masri / Reuters )

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, calls for hostages to be freed ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

"With the completion of the first phase of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas's refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for continuing negotiations—which Israel had agreed to—Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be halted," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The cease-fire proposal put forward by Steve Witkoff , U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, which calls for a temporary truce during Ramadan and Passover, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced late Saturday.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Under the plan, half of the remaining hostages—both living and deceased—would be released on the first day. If negotiations lead to a permanent cease-fire, the remaining hostages would be freed by the deal’s conclusion.

Officials said Witkoff's proposal came after he was convinced that there was no way to bridg the gap between Israel and Hamas and more time was needed to negotiate apermanent cease-fire.

Hamas said in response that the decision to withhold aid was a reflection of "the occupation's ugly face," and a violation of international law. "Israel decided to starve the people of Gaza," a Hamas spokesperson said.

Earlier on Sunday Hamas said that it insists on the implementation of a second cease-fire phase after Israel endorsed a temporary extension of the initial phase. "The only way to achieve stability in the region and the return of the prisoners is to complete the implementation of the agreement... starting with the implementation of the second phase," Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement given to AFP.