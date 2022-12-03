For first time in a month, Gaza rocket hits southern Israel

Projectile falls in open field near the Gaza border causing no injuries or damage, in the first such launch since August. military says; fire comes three days after Islamic Jihad Jenin area commander killed by troops

Yoav Zitun, Matan Tzuri|
The IDF said on Sunday, that a rocket was launched from Gaza towards Israelfor the first time in a month.
    • "Following the report regarding sirens sounded in open areas, one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. No interceptors were launched. Full routine continues on the Israeli home front," the military said.
    archive photo of troops on the Gaza border
    (Photo: Matan Tzuri)
    The projectile landed in open fields near the Gaza border.
    According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, there is no change to the regular security routine in the area.
    The launch from Gaza comes three days after the IDF killed Mohammad Al Saadi in a shootout on the West Bank. He was a member of the Islamic Jihad and a field commander in Jenin.
    At the same time, the troops also killed Na’im Zubeidi, a senior member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades — an armed group affiliated with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement.
    The last time there was rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards Israel was a month ago when the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a projectile fired towards the Eshkol region of the south. then too, no injuries were reported.
    the Islamic Jihad faction took responsibility for the launch claiming it was a response to a killing of their commander in Jenin on the same day.




