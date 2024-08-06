Austin, Gallant speak after US personnel wounded in Iraq base attack

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant early on Tuesday after five U.S. personnel were injured in an attack against the Al-Asad airbase in Western Iraq late on Monday.

The two men agreed that the attack was a serious escalation that "demonstrated Iran’s destabilizing role," in the region.

2 View gallery File photo of the Al-Asad airbase in Western Iraq ( Photo: Ayman Henna / AFP )

The Pentagon said Austin “reiterate unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel’s security in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups,” as Israel and the U.S. were preparing to respond to an attack from Iran and its proxies on Israel and on U.S. targets.

Two Katyusha rockets on Monday were fired at the base in western Iraq, security sources said. One security source said the rockets fell inside the base.

Last week the U.S. carried out a strike in Iraq against individuals U.S. officials said were militants getting ready to launch drones and posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The Pentagon has said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.