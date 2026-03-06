Iran missile fire resumes after 11-hour lull, sirens in central Israel

Air raid sirens sounded Friday morning in central Israel, the Sharon region and parts of Judea and Samaria after Iran launched missiles toward the country for the first time in about 11 hours.

Loud explosions were heard across the area as air defenses responded to the barrage. Initial indications suggested that impacts occurred in open areas.

Loud explosions were heard across the area as air defenses responded to the barrage. Initial indications suggested that impacts occurred in open areas.

Emergency responders later reported minor damage to several buildings in Tel Aviv and nearby Givatayim caused by interceptor debris, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

Police said officers were handling several impact sites involving weapons fragments across the Tel Aviv district.

“Residents are urged to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, remain in protected spaces as needed and avoid approaching or touching debris that may contain explosive materials.”

The Home Front Command later said civilians could leave protected spaces following the attack.

Magen David Adom said a woman in her 50s was injured while on her way to a protected shelter in the city of Beit Shemesh during the missile barrage. Medical teams were providing her treatment.