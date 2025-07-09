Global rescue mission underway for crew of ship attacked by Houthis

Maritime security firms launched a mission on Wednesday to evacuate the crew of the Greek-operated Eternity C vessel hit by Houthi rebels off Yemen two days ago, sources close to the mission told Reuters.
Eternity C, with 22 crew members - 21 Filipinos and one Russian - on board, was attacked with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades fired from manned speed boats on Monday, the second assault by Houthi rebels in a day after months of calm.
