Global rescue mission underway for crew of ship attacked by Houthis

Eternity C, with 22 crew members - 21 Filipinos and one Russian - on board, was attacked with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades fired from manned speed boats

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yemen
Houthis
Maritime security firms launched a mission on Wednesday to evacuate the crew of the Greek-operated Eternity C vessel hit by Houthi rebels off Yemen two days ago, sources close to the mission told Reuters.
Eternity C, with 22 crew members - 21 Filipinos and one Russian - on board, was attacked with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades fired from manned speed boats on Monday, the second assault by Houthi rebels in a day after months of calm.
1 View gallery
תיעוד שפרסמו החות'ים: תקיפת ספינת Magic Seas מול חופי תימןתיעוד שפרסמו החות'ים: תקיפת ספינת Magic Seas מול חופי תימן
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""