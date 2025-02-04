Israel faces driest winter in over a century

Despite the severe drought, desalination and water management efforts are preventing any immediate drinking water shortages

Israel is experiencing its driest winter in more than 100 years, with only 55% of the annual average rainfall recorded so far, according to the Water Authority.
Despite the severe drought, desalination and water management efforts are preventing any immediate drinking water shortages.
The last similar dry spell was in 2009.
DRIEST WINTER IN A CENTURY
The Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main freshwater reservoir, barely rose this winter, and the Jordan River’s flow is at its lowest since 1960.
The only significant rainfall came from one heavy downpour in the Carmel region, pushing local precipitation above average.
More rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 50 millimeters forecasted, but experts say it won’t be enough to change the overall trend.
