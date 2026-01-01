New Year’s Eve blast at Nazareth business leaves 12 injured, two critically

Twelve people were injured, including two critically, in an explosion that occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, New Year’s Eve, at a business in Nazareth. A fire broke out at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, and police who arrived at the site opened an investigation into the circumstances.

Firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the blaze. Chief Fire Officer Shashi Sigawi, who was in command of the operation, said firefighters were working to put out the fire and were conducting searches for possible trapped individuals at the source of the blaze and in the floors above the store. Authorities later said the incident was brought under control and no one was found trapped in the building.

Magen David Adom teams evacuated a man in his mid-20s in critical condition, a man about 30 years old in moderate condition, and nine others with minor injuries. The wounded were taken to the Nazareth English Hospital, the Italian Hospital in the city, and HaEmek Medical Center in Afula.

The critically injured man was conscious and suffering from blast injuries, while the moderately injured man sustained second-degree burns to about 10 percent of his body. Another person who was critically injured was taken to the Italian Hospital by means other than MDA.

Police said they had received a report of an explosion and a fire at a business in Nazareth. Several injured people were evacuated from the scene with varying degrees of injury. Officers were operating at the site and examining the circumstances of the explosion. The motive for the incident was still unclear.

