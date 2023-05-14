As border crossings open, Gazans return to work and supplies enter strip





Gaza crossing opens for supplies

Thousands of Gaza workers on Sunday, returned to work in Israel after the 5-day military campaign waged against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad ended in a truce on Saturday.

Gazans return to work in Israel on Sunday ( Photo: Nadav Aves )

The workers were able to cross out of Gaza when the border crossings opened, as much-needed produce and supplies made their way into the Strip.

The Defense Ministry published photos showing the trucks going across the border and workers emerging from Gaza into Israel to show the return to normality along the border, as a show of optimism from the Gazans.

Thousands were stranded in Israel during Operation Shield and Arrow including one who was killed in a rocket attack on Saturday while his brother was critically hurt and still fighting for his life.

Long lines of workers formed at Erez after the 17,000 residents of Gaza, who have permits to work inside Israel hurried to cross. Police forces were called. to maintain order.

"We just want to work and make a living," one woman said. "A relative of mine used to make NIS 600 a month when he worked in Gaza and now brings back NIS 8,000 for agricultural work. He works a 10-hour day but is happy and can provide for his family. No one wants war. Even Hamas has calmed down," she said.

Trucks bring needed supplies into Gaza on Sunday ( Photo: AFP )