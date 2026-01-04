‘Murderers, worse than Antiochus’: Clashes erupt as some protest, others celebrate ultra-Orthodox IDF enlistment

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men reported Sunday to IDF induction centers to enlist in dedicated Haredi tracks, as dozens of protesters from extremist factions attempted to disrupt the draft, shouting insults and confronting police in central Israel and Jerusalem.

Outside the induction center in Kiryat Ono, protesters shouted at new recruits, calling them “murderers,” “sinners,” and “worse than Antiochus,” a reference to the ancient Hellenistic ruler reviled in Jewish tradition. Demonstrators urged recruits to reconsider, shouting, “You won’t leave religious.”

Clashes erupt as ultra-Orthodox enlist in IDF ( Video: Ido Erez )

Some protesters lay down in the road in an attempt to block traffic, prompting police to declare the protest illegal and deploy reinforcements to clear the area and secure access to the base. Officers said roads near the induction center were temporarily closed and traffic disruptions were expected.

“I’m overjoyed,” said M., the father of a recruit joining the Netzah Yehuda battalion, which is part of the Kfir Brigade and tailored for ultra-Orthodox soldiers. “We’re proud of our son who studies in yeshiva, and we’re proud of our son who chose to enlist. This is his calling.”

Police deploy water cannons against ultra-Orthodox protesters in Jerusalem

In Jerusalem, protesters also attempted to block access to the city’s induction office, leading to clashes with police. Water cannons were used to disperse the crowd, and one demonstrator was arrested. Police said the measures were taken to prevent disruption of the enlistment process and ensure the safety of recruits and their families.

Despite the protests, the recruits proceeded with induction and are expected to be placed in a range of ultra-Orthodox frameworks across the IDF. These include Netzah Yehuda, a dedicated company in the Paratroopers Brigade, the Hashmonaim Brigade, Border Police units such as the Avnet company, and advanced technological tracks designed to allow meaningful service while preserving a Haredi lifestyle.

Inside the bases, the atmosphere was markedly different. Families accompanied many of the recruits, some waving flags and celebrating the decision to enlist. Photographs from induction centers showed recruits posing with family members and fellow soldiers, underscoring the divide between the scenes inside and outside the gates.

Commanders and officials involved in the enlistment process said the current draft reflects a broader shift, with a growing number of ultra-Orthodox men opting for operational and combat roles.“Ultra-Orthodox young men understand today that it is possible to combine meaningful service, including combat, with full preservation of their religious identity,” Levy said.

IDF officers involved in the process said they have also seen increased involvement from families, noting that more recruits are arriving at induction centers accompanied by parents and relatives, a change from previous years.

The enlistment day took place amid ongoing political debate over proposed legislation that would grant broad exemptions from military service to ultra-Orthodox men. Lawmakers were discussing the issue in parallel at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, even as enlistment proceeded on the ground.

For now, the scenes at induction centers captured the deep internal divide within Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community: fierce opposition from some quarters, and growing acceptance, pride and participation from others.

Yossi Levy, head of the Shomer Israel association, which oversees and supports ultra-Orthodox enlistment tracks, said the current intake showed a “clear increase” both in overall enlistment and in the number of recruits choosing combat service.

