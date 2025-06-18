With 50 fighter jets, IAF attacks centrifuge production site, military targets in Tehran

More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, carried out a series of strikes overnight on military targets in the Tehran area, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported early Wednesday.

IAF strikes on nuclear facilities in heart of Tehran





The attack on the Khujir ballistic missile facility

“As part of the broader effort to damage Iran’s nuclear weapons program, a centrifuge production facility in Tehran was targeted. The facility was designed to help the regime expand the scope and speed of its uranium enrichment for nuclear weapons development,” the statement read. “It’s important to emphasize that civilian nuclear programs do not require enrichment at such levels.”

1 View gallery The missile production site after and before the reported IDF strikes ( Photo: Planet Labs Inc./Handout via Reuters )

The IDF added that throughout the wave of attacks, multiple weapons production sites were also struck, including a facility producing raw materials and components for surface-to-surface missiles used by Iran against Israel. Additional targets included manufacturing sites for systems and components used in surface-to-air missiles designed to target aircraft.

According to the military, its Intelligence Directorate had gathered the relevant information over the course of several years.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the overnight strikes in Tehran, saying that "a tornado storm is passing through Tehran. Symbols of government are being bombed and collapsing - the broadcasting authority and soon additional targets, and masses of residents are fleeing." According to him, "this is how dictatorships collapse."