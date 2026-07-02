High Court voids Netanyahu lawyer’s election as state comptroller, orders new vote

The High Court of Justice on Thursday disqualified the election of Michael Rabello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal attorney, as state comptroller and ordered the Knesset to hold a new vote.
The court ruled that a flaw in the voting process “may have affected the election results,” citing a violation of the secrecy of the ballot during the second round of voting.
Deputy Chief Justice Noam Sohlberg wrote the ruling, which was joined by Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit and justices Daphne Barak-Erez, Ruth Ronen and Gila Canfy-Steinitz.
The decision turns an interim injunction blocking Rabello’s appointment into a final order, canceling the vote and requiring it to be held again.
The new election will again pit Rabello against former Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron. The state comptroller is Israel’s chief government watchdog, responsible for auditing public bodies and investigating government conduct.