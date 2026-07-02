High Court voids Netanyahu lawyer’s election as state comptroller, orders new vote

The High Court of Justice on Thursday disqualified the election of Michael Rabello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal attorney, as state comptroller and ordered the Knesset to hold a new vote.

The High Court of Justice on Thursday disqualified the election of Michael Rabello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal attorney, as state comptroller and ordered the Knesset to hold a new vote.

The High Court of Justice on Thursday disqualified the election of Michael Rabello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal attorney, as state comptroller and ordered the Knesset to hold a new vote.