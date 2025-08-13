Jewish man wearing kippah, Star of David attacked northeast of Paris

According to the complaint, Sitruck was walking alone on Saturday morning while wearing a kippah when a dark gray, older-model Audi A3 with three people inside pulled up beside him. Two men — one from the front passenger seat and one from the back — got out and asked for directions to the nearby town of Bondy. Moments later, one man stood in front of Sitruck and punched him on the left side of his face while the other tore from his neck a gold chain with a Star of David pendant.